PM for heart by-pass surgery

PRIME Minister Moses Nagamootoo will undergo by-pass heart surgery today at a medical institution in the United States and is expected to recover fully in the coming weeks, State Minister Joseph Harmon has announced.

The Minister of State in a release said that Nagamootoo recently underwent a routine medical examination in Guyana which revealed that he has some cardiac issues. “Prime Minister Nagamootoo was advised to seek further medical intervention and brought forward a planned private visit to the United States,” Harmon stated.

“As a result of further examinations, Prime Minister Nagamootoo will undergo by-pass heart surgery Tuesday February 13th at a medical institution in the United States and is expected to recover fully in the coming weeks. He is accompanied on his travel by Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo. Further updates will be provided.”

Meanwhile, in a statement the Alliance For Change said it is heartened that Nagamootoo had a medical issue detected at an early stage and is undergoing medical care to remedy the situation. “The party is pleased that its Elder Statesman is expected to recover fully in the coming weeks. The party wishes the Prime Minister the very best for the successful completion of the medical procedure Tuesday February 13th and calls on all Guyanese to join in offering prayers and in wishing Prime Minister Nagamootoo a speedy recovery.”

The AFC said it stands in support of Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo and the Prime Minister’s children and immediate family who are by his side and providing him with support and comfort at this time. Nagamootoo, the AFC said has been in contact with party leaders and, as usual, he is in high and jovial spirits, characteristic of his indomitable spirit and positive personality regardless of the circumstances. “The AFC offers its sincere thanks to the medical professionals in Guyana who detected the issue during a routine examination and for acting judiciously. The party sees this as testimony of the fact that medical care in Guyana continues to improve.”