Miner charged with checkpoint drug find

A 51-YEAR-OLD miner was charged on Monday with trafficking in 1,181 grammes of narcotics.

Prosecutor Arwin Moore stated that on February 9, 2018 the vehicle in which the accused, Shawn David was travelling, was stopped at the Itaballi checkpoint by police ranks who conducted a search. They discovered the narcotics in a haversack allegedly belonging to the defendant.

David of Lot 104 Third Street, Alberttown, Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was refused bail and will make another court appearance today, February 13.