Enthralling quarter-finals action anticipated for ‘Magnum Mash Cup’ Futsal tourney

FOLLOWING the results of the round-of-16 matches, fans who will turn up at the National Gymnasium for tonight’s quarter-finals should brace themselves for some riveting futsal action, when play in the Legacy ‘Magnum Mash Cup’ tournament continues.

Showstoppers, the impressive side from the West Side, will come up against Bent Street in the opening game while the second game will bring together Linden’s Swag Entertainment and Silver Bullets.

Leopold Street and Gold is Money will square off in the penultimate game of the evening and the proverbial Futsal kings, Sparta Boss, will clash with Ol Skool Ballers in the evening’s final game.

In the Round-of-16 play, Showstoppers, behind a helmet-trick from Trayon Bobb (4th, 7th, 16th and 22nd) defeated Back Circle 5-3.

Stephon Jupiter was the other goalscorer for Showstoppers, while Back Circle’s goals came from Jermaine Beckles (11th and 18th minutes) and Stephon McLean (24th).

Colwyn Drakes was in fine form for Swag Entertainment, scoring a hat-trick (11th, 13th and 14th) and leading the Linden side 5-3 past Alexander Village.

Silver Bullets, another side from the Mining Town, sent pre-tournament favourites Future Stars packing with a 2-1 win.

However, things didn’t go so well against Linden’s NK Ballers, who went down 2-1 to Ol Skool Ballers and in the fifth game of the evening, Bent Street were barely made to sweat in their 4-0 win over Team Extreme.

Omallo Williams and Okeene Fraser both scored a double and Tyrese Forde scored a single goal in Leopold Street’s 5-2 win against Albouystown ‘B’, while Sparta Boss brushed aside Ansa McAl All-Stars 3-1.

Meanwhile, fans were kept on edge in the Gold is Money versus North East La Penitence clash, as the two sides traded goals, until the dust settled.

Jamal Pedro had placed the eventual winners (Gold is Money) in the lead just two minutes into the contest – a lead they enjoyed throughout the first half, until Keifer Brandt pulled one back for North East in the 17th minute.

Brandt then put North East La Penitence in the lead six minutes later, but Colin Nelson scored two goals down the stretch for Gold is Money to win.

The winner of the tournament will pocket $400 000, second place $200 000 and third place $100 000. The final is set for Sunday.