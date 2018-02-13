We have the cream of the crop for CARIFTA Games – AAG’s Hutson

By Michelangelo Jacobus

IN an exclusive interview with Chronicle Sport, president of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) Aubrey Hutson revealed that the association has high hopes for the Guyanese contingent at the CARIFTA Games scheduled for the Bahamas from March 30 to April 2.

“Despite it being very early in the season our chances at the CARIFTA Games this year are looking better than in previous years, I think we have the cream of the crop of the young athletes right now,” Hutson explained.

He further pointed out that it is encouraging for the AAG to see four athletes qualify on the first trials meet held just two days ago on Sunday at the National Track and Field Centre (NTFC), Leonora.

“Even more intriguing and exciting was the fact that our athletes in the field have put their hands up and stepped up their game, especially in the jumping pits where we saw three athletes qualify for the long jump event.”

So far Chantoba Bright and Toyan Raymond have qualified for the Girls’ U-20 Long Jump passing the 5.50m CARIFTA qualifying standard in that category, Bright had a best effort of 6.04m while Raymond recorded her best jump at 5.75m. Princess Browne also made the qualifying standard. She jumped 5.58m.

Meanwhile, Anthony Williams has qualified for the same event in the Boys’ U-20 category. He leapt some 7.10m while Ronaldo Greene also passed the qualifying mark (6.80m) with a 6.88m jump.

Hutson is also looking forward to athletes “showing their true potential” at the next two trial meets. With the inclusion of U-17 events at this year’s Games the AAG is excited at the prospect of having athletes such as Deshanna Skeete eligible for selection. She was absent from Sunday’s trials as she was away in Barbados competing at the Relay Fair where she led her CWSS Club to the 4x400m relay and 1600m medley gold.

Guyana’s golden boy Daniel Williams had an impressive 200m run, clocking 21.40s to qualify for the Boys’ U-20 event with ease. The standard for that event stands at 21.80s. He ran impressively in less than favourable conditions, only .08s off of his PB (Personal Best) record of 21.32s.

Guyana’s contingent to the Bahamas will comprise the best two athletes in each respective event in the different age categories.

The next CARIFTA Trial meet will be held on Sunday at the same venue.