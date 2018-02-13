Cops say Bartica man had cannabis in black plastic bag

TWENTY-SIX-YEAR OLD Seon Duncan of First Avenue, Bartica, appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman charged with allegedly having 1,027 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Prosecutor Arwin Moore stated that on February 9, 2018 at the Bartica Stelling, the defendant was seen with a black plastic bag on his hand and acting in a suspicious manner. Police approached him and searched the bag where they discovered the narcotics.

Duncan pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to be heard in Court One, today, February 13.