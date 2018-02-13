Cop accused of raping colleague after night at hotel

The Police are investigating a report of rape allegedly committed on an 18-year-old Special Constable by a regular police constable, early on Saturday morning at a city hotel.

In a release, the police said that the incident occurred about 03:45hrs at a Werk-en-Rust hotel.

An investigation has revealed that the victim and the suspect who are acquaintances checked in at the hotel after a night-out together. However, the victim alleged that the suspect, who is currently assisting with the investigation, had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

Investigators are expected to complete and forward the case file for advice soonest.