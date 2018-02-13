Chopped man with cutlass, goes behind bars for two years

A 50-year-old man will be spending the next two years behind bars after he was found guilty on a wounding charge by City Magistrate Faith McGusty.

Shawn Griffith, of Middle Road, La Penitence, was on Tuesday found guilty of wounding Kenton Valet on November 18, 2017, at Stabroek Market with intent to maim, disfigure and cause grievous bodily harm to him.

The matter was prosecuted by Police Prosecutor Christopher Morris.

According to reports on the day in question, Griffith and Valet were involved in an argument when the accused armed himself with a cutlass and dealt the man several chops about his body.