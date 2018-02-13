Cannabis was destined for `tall man’ at the ‘Landing’

FORTY-FIVE-YEAR OLD Gavin Nelson and a 32-year –old taxi driver, Anil Williams, both of whom reside at Bartica, appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman charged with allegedly having 88 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. They both pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the facts read out in court by Prosecutor Arwin Moore, on February 7, 2018 at Five Mile, Puruni, Essequibo, on the day in question, a car was dispatched with Nelson as a passenger and Williams as the driver. The latter, it was stated, admitted that Nelson had given him the cannabis which was concealed under food to drop to a tall man at the “Landing”.

Both men were denied bail due to the serious nature of the offence and the penalty that the charge attracts. However, the case was adjourned until February 13 and transferred to Court One.