Accused rapist freed

A 52-year-old minibus driver was on Monday morning freed of rape of a teenager after Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall upheld a no-case submission made by defence attorney, Maxwell McKay.

As such, she directed the jury to return a formal not guilty verdict. The accused, Jack Mangal calmly exited the court room after being told he was ‘free to go’

Mangal was charged for the rape of a 19-year-old student which allegedly took place on August 2, 2014 in the county of Demerara.

The state’s case was led by Seeta Bishundyal in association with Orinthia Schmidt. The matter was held in the Sexual Offences Court in the Georgetown High Court.