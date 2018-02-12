Vergenoegen man found dead in pool of blood

-Suspect on the run

Police are investigating the death of Nair Khan, 30 years, a porter of Bud Street, Line Top, Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) whose body was found this morning in a pool of blood.

According to the police , Khan was found with a gaping wound on his left hand around 0600hr on Monday morning.

An investigation has revealed that about 2200h on Sunday night , Khan and a male who is currently being sought, were imbibing at the suspect’s Burn Street, Vergenoegen home when an argument erupted over an accusation that the victim was having a relationship with the suspect’s wife.

Police said the argument reportedly escalated and the suspect allegedly stabbed the porter and fled the scene, leaving a trail of blood. Khan’s body was discovered about 110 yards from where the incident occurred.

Investigators have since obtained a statement from the suspect’s wife who was present when the incident occurred.

The body is presently at Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem and investigations into the murder are ongoing.