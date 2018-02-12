This is astonishing

Dear Editor,

THE inability of the Guyana Oil Company Limited to effectively attract and retain a competent Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is astounding. Within the short space of 18 months, I have seen at least three vacancy advertisements in the newspapers for the post of CEO, for the state owned entity.

I write this letter with grave concern because while the entire country is focused on the Oil and Gas industry, persons in government fail to realise that GUYOIL may be able to play some role in this industry, as it is already a downstream player. The inability of the company to attract and retain a CEO that can navigate the entity into the future of oil and gas is not only worrisome but, also indicative of larger issues of a strategic direction in the country and from the government.

It was not so long ago rumoured that a former CEO of GBTI would take up the post, however, this never came to fruition. Currently, Mrs. Shaundell Brotherson, a former member of the board of GUYOIL and former analyst at the Ministry of Finance, is performing the duties of CEO.

It is with great flourish that the GPL recently announced its recruitment of its CEO, Albert Gordon from Jamaica. Mr. Gordon boasts industry specific knowledge which I do expect will transform the energy sector in Guyana. Do I dare challenge GUYOIL to aim for the same or at least similar?

Sincerely,

K. Rampersaud