Soca semi-finalists rock Linden-Georgetown bus park

THE Linden-Georgetown Municipal bus park came alive on Saturday evening as the semi-finalists of the Guyana Senior Soca Monarch Competition took the stage by storm.

The 15 semi-finalists competed for the 10 spots in the finals of the competition.

At 22:00hrs, the competition commenced with Colwin Blair called “Lil Colwin” captivating performance of his hit “Leave me alone”.

Next was Brandon Harding who rocked the crowd with his energetic performance of his song “Alive” followed by soca veteran, Vanilla, who showed the crowd that she really runs things during her performance of “We run things”.

Norek Mas received applauds from the audience after performing his “Power Soca”, while “Lil Red” brought colours to the stage during his performance of his hit “Water Paint and Powder”.

Young Bill Rogers had the crowd going with his tune “De Money Power Dance” which led the crowd to copy his money moves, while Diana Chapman walked away a clear favourite after she performed her single “Get Ready”.

With her gyrating performance of “Bam Bam”, Shellon Gally called “Fluffy” ended the competition with a bang, causing the crowd to go wild.

The contestants were judged by their lyrical theme, lyrical performance, melody, originality, party appeal, format and crowd response.

Those who will be moving on to the final round of the Senior Soca Monarch Competition are: Brandon Harding, Dianna Chapman, Shellon Gally, Roshanna Fraser, Samantha Grant, Young Bill Rogers, Sasha Melody, Vanilla, “Lil Red” and “Lil Colwin”.

The final round of the competition is slated for February 17 and will see these performers competing for the grand prize of $1.5 million.