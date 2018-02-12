Guyanese arrested in Brazil, reportedly confesses to killing family of three

A GUYANESE man was arrested in Boa Vista, Roraima State, Brazil, for the alleged killing of a family of three on Saturday.

He was identified as Gordon Fowler called “Jamaica”, 42, of Georgetown. Reports indicated that he has confessed to the crime and told the “General Homicide Office” that he had nothing specific against the victims.

He is said to have further related that the killing was as a result of revenge against others with whom he had disagreements over a stolen bike.

According to Brazilian Media Network, Macuxirr News, Fowler confessed to the killings after he was caught on video and his image was published following the attack on the family.

He is expected to be charged with the triple homicide while the authorities are also investigating him for other crimes.

“Fowler is considered a wanderer for not having a permanent residence and living on the streets of Boa Vista Roraima, for some time. Some belongings were found, which included some of the materials used in the criminal attacks such as: bottles with alcohol and lighter, plus a sign with the word “Fire.” When he was arrested, the defendant who is known in the streets as “Jamaica,” wore the same clothes and beret he was wearing on the day of the attack that killed a Venezuelan family: father, mother and their daughter who was only three years old,” Macuxirr News stated.