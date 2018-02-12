Deplorable roads in Schoonord

I HAVE been making every effort to point out the deplorable condition of the road that I have to traverse each day causing immense repairs to my vehicle. When I park my vehicle in the parking lot at work, it seems as though I am the only one living in the Barney and Fred era because my wheels are ever so often muddy.

How does the government expect persons to move into areas such as Schoonord when the basic facilities are not in place, hence the reason for the low population? I have visited the Ministry of Communities and had a meeting with the minister during his Wednesdays ‘public’ meeting and indicated that the NDC could not have fixed our roads, since the community was not handed over by the ministry. This was since 2014. Further, I have made several complaints about the poor road via social media and Minister Harmon (thru’ a live Facebook feed) promised to look into the matter. But we all know about promises, because I’m still waiting for something to actually happen.

Many times I wonder what was the huge fuss about having local government elections, because it seems as though regions cannot stand on their own feet when it comes to infrastructural development and maintenance. This would be so much easier, because communities such as mine need URGENT developing. How long should we go on living in the Stone Age? During the rainy season, our road is at its worst, causing vehicles to skid or become stuck. Additionally, when I had stopped the BK International truck to enquire about the construction of the minor roads in Schoonord, they told me they only had the contract for La Parafait Harmonie Highway road. Interesting! So much for development, “do half, leff half.”

Minister Harmon and Minister Patterson, I am again entreating that this issue be dealt with soonest. Thank you for understanding.

Nkase Carter (Resident)