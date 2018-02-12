Bicycle bandits attack market vendor

POLICE are investigating an armed robbery committed on a 24-year-old La Penitence Market vendor Chandroutie Mahatoo, who was attacked by two men on bicycles at James Street, Alboystown.

According to the police, Mahatoo of Sideline Dam, La Penitence about 13:00hrs on the day in question was being towed by her younger brother east along James Street Albouystown, when they were confronted by the two suspects on separate pedal cycles.

The suspects then came off their cycles, blocking the path of the victim, one of the suspects then pulled out a firearm from his right pants waist and pointed it at them while his accomplice drew an ice pick from his right side pants too.

Mahatoo upon seeing the robbers handed over her bag containing 50,000 cash, US$250 currency, a cellphone valued $30,000, one ID card, and a gold chain valued $40,000. The two robbers then went back on their respective pedal cycle and escaped. Police investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.