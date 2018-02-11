Skeete leads CWSS Track Club to 1600m medley and 4X400m Gold

By Joe Chapman

THE Christianburg Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) Track Club, competing at this year’s Barbados Relay Fair, won Gold in the Girls’ Under- 17 1600m Medley Relay and grabbed another Gold in the 4x400m Relay which wrapped up on Saturday at the Barbados National Stadium.

The conquering female quartet of Leona James, Deshanna Skeete, Xanya Melville and Shaqua Tyrrell captured the 1600 Girls’ Medley Relay while the other team that captured Gold in the 4x400m comprised Crystal Hutson, Deshanna Skeete, Shaqua Tyrrell and Leona James.

The 4X100m Bronze Medal winning team included Leona James, Deshanna Skeete, and Xanya Melville.

In recapping the CWSS Club’s Barbados Relay Fair performances, Pantlitz saw participating school teams from Trinidad and Tobago, Bermuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, as far as Canada and two other countries and the host nation Barbados. The event proved to be another hit for promising track athletes across the Caribbean.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport yesterday, Pantlitz said: “Things went the way how I expected it, especially with the girls, because as I said before in Guyana before I left, I had great confidence with my Under 17 female team; because it is a team that I have been working with for quite a while. So I know that they were going to put it together.”

However, Pantlitz acknowledged that “I know we all had a great time in this year’s Barbados Relay Fair and it showed me as a coach that you can get things done, only if you put in the hard work.”

With this in mind, the successful youth coach reiterated, “The girls were exceptional, especially in the 4 x 400m. The 4 x 400m was a very, very great run. We had to really come from behind in that 4 x 400m and did a tremendous work.”

He continued: “In the distance medley, which is the 1600m, we had a great morning in that even, it was not easy. It is one of the heaviest of breeze I have seen in a stadium and I am so proud of these athletes that they would have gone through that breeze and really did very well at this meet here in Barbados.”

Behind this impressive showing and being futuristic, Coach Pantlitz said: “We are looking forward for better things; right now our focus is at the Penn Relays in the U.S. in May and I am going to try my best to see when I get back home, to put things together to give these girls a bigger opportunity to start to shine on the world stage.”

The team which represented the CWSS Club at this year’s Barbados Relay fair consisted of eight female athletes– Rishanna Skeete, Xanya Melville, Leoni James, Shaka Tyrrell, Cristal Hutson, Mary-Ann king, Annalisa Barclay and Deon Richards. The six males were Murphy Nash, Russel Payton, Seon Johnson, Benjamin, Akeem Caesar and Taquan Wilson.