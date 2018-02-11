Race meet suspended after car topples at South Dakota

–Response team praised for efforts

Speedy response by medical and fire personnel prevented harm to a competitor at Sunday’s Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) ‘King of the Strip’ drag race meet at the South Dakota Circuit at Timehri.

Late this afternoon , competitor Vivek Joshi’s Toyota Alteeza toppled once just meters from the finish line, but quick response by the medical team resulted in his injuries being minor.

The meet was subsequently called off and the medical team has cleared Joshi of any major injuries.

The club president Rameez Mohamed stated that thorough safety measures and quick response prevented an already bad situation from turning worse.(Stephan Sookram)