Future Stars, Sparta and Leopold Street win big on final night of Group stage action

ON Saturday night, the fourth night of the Magnum “Mash Cup” Futsal tournament, pulsating action at the National Gymnasium saw Leopold Street, Sparta Boss and Future Stars emerging big winners.

Playing in their final group stage match, Leopold Street thrashed Mocha 6-1, with a brace apiece from Mark Jhalu and Tyrese Forde, while Darren Benjamin and Okeene Fraser netted a goal each.

Jhalu’s strikes came in the fourth and 14th minutes while Forde’s pair came in the seventh and 16th minutes respectively, while Benjamin and Fraser scored in the sixth and 11th minutes.

Mocha’s lone goal came from the boot of Rolex Smith in the third minute.

The Future Stars schooled Channel-9 Warriors, defeating them by a 4-0 margin in an offensive masterclass. Curtez Kellman opened the floodgates in the fourth minute before Captain Akeemo Anthony doubled their lead in the ninth minute. Up next for the Stars was Alex Moore with his side’s third goal in the 12 minute while Raphael Edwards sealed the deal just two minutes later with a thunderous strike.

Meanwhile, Sparta Boss won comfortably, scoring three goals against the Silver Bullets who could not respond. Gregory “Jacki Chan” Richardson netted a brace with his strikes coming in the third and 18th minutes, while Quincy Adams scored in the 13th minute.

Other results are as follows:

New Market Street-2 vs Rugby Team-2

Rugby Scorer

Peabo Hamilton-4th

Rickford Cummings-5th

New Market Scorer

Kevin Baptiste-6th

Mickel Brandt-7th

Showstoppers-1 vs Team Extreme-1

Team Extreme Scorer

Pernell Schultz-2nd

Showstoppers Scorer

Stephon Jupiter-16th

Hustlers-0 vs Alexander Village-1

Alexander Village- Leon Yaw-14th

Albouystown-A-0 vs YMCA All-Stars-2

YMCA Scorers

Travis Grant-8th

Roberto Osbourne-12th

North Ruimveldt vs Sophia

No Contest

Bent Street-1 vs Swag Entertainment-0

Bent Street- Andrew Murray Jr-17th

North East La Penitence-2 vs Tigerbay-0

Tigerbay- Keifer Brandt-12th

Calvin Moore-15th

Back Circle-0 vs Albouystown-B-1

Albouystown- Moses Grittens-8th

Gold is Money-1 vs Ol Skool Ballers-0

Gold- Colin Nelson-14th