Future Stars, Sparta and Leopold Street win big on final night of Group stage action

ON Saturday night, the fourth night of the Magnum “Mash Cup” Futsal tournament, pulsating action at the National Gymnasium saw Leopold Street, Sparta Boss and Future Stars emerging big winners.
Playing in their final group stage match, Leopold Street thrashed Mocha 6-1, with a brace apiece from Mark Jhalu and Tyrese Forde, while Darren Benjamin and Okeene Fraser netted a goal each.
Jhalu’s strikes came in the fourth and 14th minutes while Forde’s pair came in the seventh and 16th minutes respectively, while Benjamin and Fraser scored in the sixth and 11th minutes.
Mocha’s lone goal came from the boot of Rolex Smith in the third minute.
The Future Stars schooled Channel-9 Warriors, defeating them by a 4-0 margin in an offensive masterclass. Curtez Kellman opened the floodgates in the fourth minute before Captain Akeemo Anthony doubled their lead in the ninth minute. Up next for the Stars was Alex Moore with his side’s third goal in the 12 minute while Raphael Edwards sealed the deal just two minutes later with a thunderous strike.
Meanwhile, Sparta Boss won comfortably, scoring three goals against the Silver Bullets who could not respond. Gregory “Jacki Chan” Richardson netted a brace with his strikes coming in the third and 18th minutes, while Quincy Adams scored in the 13th minute.
Other results are as follows:
New Market Street-2 vs Rugby Team-2
Rugby Scorer
Peabo Hamilton-4th
Rickford Cummings-5th
New Market Scorer
Kevin Baptiste-6th
Mickel Brandt-7th
Showstoppers-1 vs Team Extreme-1
Team Extreme Scorer
Pernell Schultz-2nd
Showstoppers Scorer
Stephon Jupiter-16th
Hustlers-0 vs Alexander Village-1
Alexander Village- Leon Yaw-14th
Albouystown-A-0 vs YMCA All-Stars-2
YMCA Scorers
Travis Grant-8th
Roberto Osbourne-12th
North Ruimveldt vs Sophia
No Contest
Bent Street-1 vs Swag Entertainment-0
Bent Street- Andrew Murray Jr-17th
North East La Penitence-2 vs Tigerbay-0
Tigerbay- Keifer Brandt-12th
Calvin Moore-15th
Back Circle-0 vs Albouystown-B-1
Albouystown- Moses Grittens-8th
Gold is Money-1 vs Ol Skool Ballers-0
Gold- Colin Nelson-14th