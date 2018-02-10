Spurned man slapped with attempted murder charge

…escaping from lawful custody

TWENTY-one-year-old Kyle Goddette, a labourer of Charity Housing Scheme in Region Two was on Friday arraigned in the Suddie Magistrate’s Court on charges of attempted murder and escaping from lawful custody.

He made his first appearance before Magistrate Ester Sam. Goddette pleaded not guilty to both charges after the Administration of Justice Act was applied (AJA). It is alleged that on February3, 2018 he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Susan Culpepper with intent to commit murder.

The other charge read that on February 4, he also unlawfully escaped police custody at the Charity Police Station. The court also heard that Goddette had surrendered to police Monday last after he had initially escaped from their custody. After he pleaded not guilty $500,000 bail was granted for the attempted murder charge and $200,000 for unlawfully escaping police custody. Police Prosecutor Haimwant Ramsewack had argued for bail to be refused given the fact that the victim is still hospitalised.

According to information reaching Guyana Chronicle, the incident occurred on February 3 around 03:00 hours at Lot 702 Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast. Reports are that Culpepper was at the time in a one-flat two-bedroom home at Charity with her boyfriend. Culpepper is the former lover of Godette. While at the house the couple smelt smoke emanating nearby. They immediately got up, at which point they noticed the bed was on fire. They ran to the western door of the house where they saw Goddette before he fled the scene. The young woman’s boyfriend raised an alarm and neighbours quickly gathered, formed a bucket brigade and extinguished the fire.

Meanwhile, Culpepper is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital suffering from third degree burns. She was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital initially, but due to the severity of the burns, she was transferred to the GPHC. The 17-year-old had decided months ago to end the relationship with the suspect because she was allegedly constantly being physically abused. The case will call again on February 12. Up to press time Goddette remained in custody since he could not post bail.