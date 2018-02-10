…Brazil’s Defence Minister urges peace, stability in region

BRAZIL’S Minister of Defence Raul Jungmann said there is no place for force on this side of the world as he joined President David Granger in underscoring the importance of maintaining peace and stability in South America.

“We understand that South America like everywhere else in the world there is no place for force…what we have to do, we have to reinforce the international rights of the people, sovereignty of the people,” the Brazilian Minister said through an interpreter.

He was speaking at an investiture ceremony at State House on Friday where he was conferred with the Cacique Crown of Honour (CCH) by President David Granger. In his acceptance speech, Minister Jungmann not only expressed appreciation to the Guyanese Government and to pledge his country’s continued commitment to Guyana, but emphasised the need for maintaining peace and stability within and among territories.

He noted that while “Geography is destiny,” the construct of peace, stability and cooperation depend on human beings. “Brazil understands that for the stability of South America the prevalence of international law, resolution of conflicts and the compromise of justice, peace and democracy will be required from the people of Brazil.”

Pointing out that Brazil is one of the signatories to the UN Charter Minister Jungmann said his country has tried consistently in all the areas within the law to maintain peace and harmony among its people. It was point out that he made it clear that there is no place for force in this part of the world or elsewhere.

President Granger, in his address, said the national award bestowed upon the Brazilian Minister of Defence is of significant importance. “This award recognises not only your personal diligence but also your nation’s demonstrated commitment, commitment to the preservation of South America and the Caribbean as a zone, commitment to the promotion of respect for international law…, commitment to international peace keeping, humanitarian and disaster relief, and not least, commitment to the consolidation of defence cooperation between Brazil and Guyana,” the President stated.

He said while in international diplomacy it is said that you can choose your friends but not your neighbours, Guyana is proud to have a neighbour such as Brazil which is also a friend.

“The friendship between Guyana and Brazil is founded on the international principles of mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual non-interference in each other’s international affairs, cooperation for mutual benefits, respect for treaties…respect for international law and the maintenance of international peace and security,” President Granger explained.

It was noted that the Minister Jungmann and his Brazilian delegation has come on the heels of the 50th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Guyana and Brazil. He pointed to the fact that Guyana is a continental state with Caribbean characteristics; President Granger noted that the preservation of South America as a zone of peace is essential to Guyana’s existence.

“Brazil has remained resolute in its commitment for peace on this continent. Guyana therefore records its appreciation for Brazil’s consistent and unwavering support over the past 50 years and its support for the peaceful settlement of the territorial controversy which has arisen out of the claim by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela that the Award of the Tribunal which defined the demarcated border with Guyana in 1899 was null and void,” the President said.

He said Guyana looks forward to the intensification of defence cooperation with Brazil – cooperation which is essential to preventing transnational crimes such as trafficking in persons (TIP), trafficking in illegal narcotics, trafficking in illegal weapons, transnational terrorism, and the spread of contagious diseases.

President Granger conferred the Cacique Crown of Honour on the Brazilian Minister in the presence of the Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary Yonette Cummings-Edwards minutes after they had engaged in high level discussions.

The President’s team included Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, Attorney General, Basil Williams, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, Minister of Citizenship, Mr. Winston Felix, Minister of Finance, Mr. Winston Jordan and Minister of Public Affairs, Ms. Dawn Hastings-Williams.

The Brazilian Defence Minister was accompanied by Brazil’s Minister of Justice, Torquato Lorena Jardim, General of the Brazilan Army, Sergio Etchegoyen, General of the Brazilian Army, Fernando Azevedo E. Silva and a representative from the Brazilian Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ambassador Nelson Tabajara De Oliveira.