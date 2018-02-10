MoE launches futuristic Mash Band

–in creative fusion of ‘green initiative, smart classrooms’

THE Ministry of Education (MoE) officially launched its Mash Band yesterday morning at the Queen’s College Auditorium, giving a first-hand showcase of what is to be expected come February 23.

Under the theme, ‘Cooperate to Create Smart Classrooms for Education in a Green Guyana’, the costumes were put together by popular fashion designer Randy Madray, who was well received by his alma mater as he presented an overview of the creations.

Madray said that the costumes are a depiction of the future of the education sector, and as such, the MoE’s initiative of smart classrooms and the government’s pursuit of a “green” economy were the main themes incorporated.

“We’ve put together something that is very futuristic; it looks like you’re stepping into the future. It’s exciting; it’s vibrant!” the fashion designer commented at the event.

The primary colours of the costumes are blue and silver, and it is artistically decorated with small solar panels representing alternative energy, as well as vegetation vines with books budding in the place of fruits, representing education empowerment.

The male and female outfits also come with a hand-held prop of the globe spiralled by Guyana’s flag, which signifies the representation of the country’s nationals around the world.

Delivering brief remarks at the launch, Minister of Education Nicolette Henry said that the department continues to work towards achieving the best quality of education for the nation.

“I acknowledge the cooperation and teamwork that has been demonstrated among the various departments and institutions at the Ministry of Education, to make our float parade one of the best yet,” Henry said adding:

“I await in eager anticipation February 17 and 23 to see everything come together in the spirit of Mashramani celebration.”

The ministry will begin the season’s celebration with the Children’s Road Parade next Saturday at the National Park; then, on Mashramani Day, during the costume and float parade, the MoE will compete in the ‘Small Band’ category.

To facilitate its 50-member contingent, the ministry’s Mash Camp will be hosted at QC’s compound where Madray’s team will work for the next two weeks to put together the “futuristic” costumes.

At the launching, senior officials of the MoE, as well as students and teachers of the institution were entertained by a cultural dance from St. Joseph High, and steel pan renditions from the Buxton Pride Steel Orchestra.