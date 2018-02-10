Linden Games promises a weekend of fun

–besides keen competition amongst the best of the best

By Naomi Marshall

“THE public can expect a great event; to see the best of Linden on show in sports entertainment,” says Linden Mayor, Carwyn Holland who is a staunch supporter of the Linden Youth Leaders group.

The Linden Youth Leaders are preparing to host their first-ever Linden Games in the mining town this weekend, starting from Friday.

The goal of the games is to resuscitate sports tourism in Linden, and promote the development of Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) through sports.

It is also a way of encouraging fitness and healthy living, and engaging the constituencies in celebrating Linden as a sports-loving destination.

According to Holland, the preparations for the games are going great, since he and his team of youths are working hard to pull off the event.

“The preparations for the games are coming up well; it’s a lot of work, but we are putting things in place so that Linden can get ready,” Holland said.

He added that numerous hotels in the town will be benefitting from the event,as well as some of the residents who will be taking part in the bed-and-breakfast initiative, since persons who are looking to overnight in Linden have already started booking rooms.

Holland said that in the past, there would have been the GUYMINE Games, but those days are long gone, so the idea is not to bring back the past, but to do something even better.

“We want to get something better; to move another notch. In this case we’ve named it ‘Linden Games’, and it will be purely among Lindeners. Of course, you’ll have guest teams and guest players,” Holland said.

He said that several senior and national athletes will be participating in the games and they are working towards having it broadcast live.

“I am proud of the Linden Youth Leaders for coming up with this massive concept and pushing it,” Holland said, adding: “Linden will be on show this weekend; persons can expect to come and spend the entire weekend, from Friday till Sunday, and have fun in Linden.”

The Linden Games was set to start with the Table Tennis Championship (East vs West) which was billed for yesterday (Friday) at the Mackenzie High School Auditorium from 15:00hrs.

Today at the Bayroc Community Centre Ground, from 10:00hrs, there will be the Male and Female (East vs West) Cricket, then at 20:00hrs it will be the East vs West Basketball Competition at the Mackenzie Sports Club Hard Court.

On Sunday morning at the Watooka Pool from 09:00hrs, the East vs West Swimming Competition goes down, while cycling starts at 10:00hrs in the Central Mackenzie Circle.

On Sunday afternoon at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground will be East vs West Track & Field, starting at 13:00hrs. Then at 19:00hrs, the Football Competition starts with the main match being Botofago vs the Guyana Defence Force football team.

The winner will cart away $300,000, while the second place will receive $150,000.