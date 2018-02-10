GCCI condemns ‘investors’ ad

THE Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has said that it strongly condemns the paid advertisement which reads to the effect: “Investors, go invest somewhere else,” carried in the February 7, 2018 editions of the Kaieteur News and the Stabroek News.

In a press release issued on Friday, the GCCI said that it viewed this mischievous statement as anti-national and anti-developmental and believed that such a position should not be condoned by any Guyanese.

“The Chamber wishes to reiterate its support for investment in Guyana, which can accelerate economic growth and augment the welfare of the people,” the release said.

The GCCI said that it welcomed investors to Guyana and remains supportive of policies and acts which would promote private sector development and by extension, economic development.