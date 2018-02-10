Ex-policeman among suspects in carjacking ring

AN ex-policeman and four females are in custody after the police in ‘A’ Division found a quantity of vehicle parts and several vehicles suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained at a property located at Monument Hill, Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, on Friday.

The discovery was made following a tip-off ranks in the division received.

In a separate matter, ranks of the force’s Major Crimes Unit, also on Friday night arrested a couple at their Vryheid’s Lust North ,East Coast Demerara home, after a quantity of Allion, Premio and Spacio parts with engraved numbers, were found on their premises.

The couple have been identified as Shivendra “Buju/Mohan” Tekumarie, 29, and Davina Arjune.

Investigations are in progress.

In recent months, a number of vehicle owners have lost their vehicles. Some were stolen, while others were taken by carjackers.

Several persons have since appeared in court, as the police appear to be making headway into the unlawful act.