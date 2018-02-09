Top cricket action today at Kendall’s Union Cricket ground

FOUR teams will contest today’s Ramnarine Appiah Memorial T20 cricket competition, billed for the Kendall’s Union Cricket ground located in the village of Number 19 on the Lower East Coast of Corentyne.

Kendall’s Union, Kendall’s Union Sports Stars, Seawell and Brother Appiah United will battle for top honour.

Two semifinals will be followed by the final with the teams contesting for attractive incentives.

The tournament is sponsored by Mukesh Appiah and family members to honour the late Ramnarine Appiah who was a highly respected and loved village leader in No.19.

A well-stocked bar and musical entertainment will be there. National Chutney King Bunty Singh will entertain the crowd with his one man band.

The inaugural tournament was won by Young Warriors Cricket Club of Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice.