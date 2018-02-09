Silva’s fifty puts Sri Lanka in Control

(ESPNCricinfo) – DEBUTANT Akila Dananjaya ransacked Bangladesh’s lower middle order in the morning, and Roshen Silva compiled a second high-quality fifty in the match, as Sri Lanka claimed a 312-run lead and took iron-grip of the Test.

That the surface is a spinners’ paradise is plain, but Bangladesh’s meekness in the first innings has put them on the brink of a series loss. In the most dramatic period of play on day two, the hosts lost their last five wickets for five runs. Not even an inspired Mustafizur Rahman spell late in the day could undo the damage sustained before lunch.

Also driving Sri Lanka ahead on day two were Dhananjaya de Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal, none of whom got close to a half-century, but whose innings were vital nonetheless. Bangladesh’s spinners were at times guilty of being too wayward. Though they delivered their share of dangerous deliveries through the day, many errors in length also speckled their spells. The visiting batsmen rarely allowed good scoring opportunities to go unused.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz – the best of the home side’s spinners – took two for 29 from his 14 overs and regularly raised wicket-taking opportunities. Taijul Islam also took two wickets and Abdur Razzak finished with one. Their most potent weapon, however, was Mustafizur and his cutters.

In a spell also envenomed by reverse swing, he took the wickets of Dilruwan Perera and Dananjaya off successive balls and was unlucky to finish without at least one more scalp. Having earlier also trapped Danushka Gunathilaka in front of the stumps, he finished the day with 3 for 35.

Scorecard

Sri Lanka 1st innings

Kusal Mendis b Abdur Razzak 68

Dimuth Karunaratne st Liton Das b Abdur Razzak 3

Dhananjaya de Silva c Sabbir Rahman b Taijul Islam 19

Danushka Gunathilaka c Mushfiqur Rahim b Abdur Razzak 13

Dinesh Chandimal b Abdur Razzak 0

Roshen Silva c Liton Das b Taijul Islam 56

Niroshan Dickwella b Taijul Islam 1

Dilruwan Perera c Mominul Haque b Taijul Islam 31

Akila Dananjaya c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mustafizur Rahman 20

Rangana Herath c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mustafizur Rahman 2

Suranga Lakmal Not Out 4

Extras 0b 5lb 0nb 0pen 0w 5

Total (65.3 overs) 222 all out

Fall of Wickets : 1-14 Karunaratne, 2-61 de Silva, 3-96 Gunathilaka, 4-96 Chandimal, 5-109 Mendis, 6-110 Dickwella, 7-162 Perera, 8-205 Perera, 9-207 Herath, 10-222 Silva

Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex

Mehedi Hasan 13 0 54 0 4.15

Abdur Razzak 16 2 63 4 3.94

Taijul Islam 25.3 2 83 4 3.25

Mustafizur Rahman 11 4 17 2 1.55

Bangladesh 1st innings

Tamim Iqbal c&b Suranga Lakmal 4

Imrul Kayes lbw Dilruwan Perera 19

Mominul Haque Run Out Dhananjaya de Silva 0

Mushfiqur Rahim b Suranga Lakmal 1

Liton Das b Suranga Lakmal 25

Mehedi Hasan Not Out 38

Mahmudullah b Akila Dananjaya 17

Sabbir Rahman c Dinesh Chandimal b Akila Dananjaya 0

Abdur Razzak c&b Akila Dananjaya 1

Taijul Islam Run Out Kusal Mendis 1

Mustafizur Rahman lbw Dilruwan Perera 0

Extras 0b 2lb 1nb 0pen 1w 4

Total (45.4 overs) 110 all out

Fall of Wickets : 1-4 Iqbal, 2-4 Haque, 3-12 Rahim, 4-45 Kayes, 5-73 Das, 6-107 Mahmudullah, 7-107 Rahman, 8-109 Razzak, 9-110 Islam, 10-110 Rahman

Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex

Suranga Lakmal 12 4 25 3 2.08 1w

Dilruwan Perera 11.4 4 32 2 2.74 1nb

Akila Dananjaya 10 2 20 3 2.00

Rangana Herath 12 1 31 0 2.58

Sri Lanka 2nd innings

Dimuth Karunaratne c Imrul Kayes b Mehedi Hasan 32

Kusal Mendis lbw Abdur Razzak 7

Dhananjaya de Silva b Taijul Islam 28

Danushka Gunathilaka lbw Mustafizur Rahman 17

Dinesh Chandimal lbw Mehedi Hasan 30

Roshen Silva Not Out 58

Niroshan Dickwella c Mahmudullah b Taijul Islam 10

Dilruwan Perera c Liton Das b Mustafizur Rahman 7

Akila Dananjaya c Liton Das b Mustafizur Rahman 0

Suranga Lakmal Not Out 7

Extras 0b 4lb 0nb 0pen 0w 4

Total (62.0 overs) 200-8

Fall of Wickets : 1-19 Mendis, 2-53 de Silva, 3-80 Gunathilaka, 4-92 Karunaratne, 5-143 Chandimal, 6-170 Dickwella, 7-178 Perera, 8-178 Perera

To Bat : Herath

Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex

Abdur Razzak 17 2 60 1 3.53

Mustafizur Rahman 12 2 35 3 2.92

Taijul Islam 19 2 72 2 3.79

Mehedi Hasan 14 3 29 2 2.07