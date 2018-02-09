Sanjay’s Valentine’s golf tournament on today

A FULL field of local golfers will be in action today when Sanjay’s Jewellery stages its annual Valentine’s golf tournament at the Lusignan Golf Course, East Coast Demerara.

The tournament was made possible last Thursday when Managing Director of Sanjay’s Jewellery, Sanjay Persaud, presented his company’s sponsorship to president of the Lusignan Golf Club, Aleem Hussain, at the Sheriff Street business location.

Hussain in brief remarks said the tournament marks a long-standing partnership between the business entity and the Golf Club.

He lauded Persaud for his continued investment in the game, noting that the proprietor has committed to sponsor another tournament in October to mark his (Persaud’s) birth anniversary.

Persaud said, as a golf fan, the sponsorship is part of his contribution to the game and Golf Club.

The Sanjay’s Jewellery Golf Classic will offer prizes to the top four golfers, nearest to the pin, longest drive and for the first time ever, anyone who makes a Hole-in-One will win $100,000 for a charitable cause.