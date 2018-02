THREE more matches are on today in the Milo Schools Football tournament at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue.

In the first of the three matches on today, Annandale will take on Caramel Secondary school from noon.

South Ruimveldt and the Business school will clash an hour and a half later in game two of the afternoon with Chase Academy and Friendship Secondary closing off the day.

The tournament is also sponsored by the Ministry of Public Health.