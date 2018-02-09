Linden teams to challenge Sparta Boss and Bent Street tonight

THE teams from the mining town of Linden have shown no fear for their Georgetown opponents thus far and tonight’s clashes between the two rival cities are expected to provide fans with plenty of fireworks as teams position themselves for the Round of 16 stage.

The Lindeners have been holding their own against their Georgetown counterparts, but their assignments this evening are a bit tougher.

It is anticipated that fans from the bauxite community will converge at the National Gymnasium to rally around their respective teams when play in the Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic resumes at 19:00hrs.

Among the feature matchups are Bent Street playing host to Linden’s Swag Entertainment; Sparta Boss taking on Silver Bullets also from the Mining Town; Future Stars vs. Channel 9 Warriors and ‘Gold is Money’ vs. Ol Skool Ballers.

It must be noted that all the other matches have significance as teams throw down the gauntlet to secure a spot in the knockout phase which commences on Monday.

The winning team will receive $400,000 + Trophy, runner-up $200,000 + Trophy, third place $100,000 + Trophy and fourth place $50,000

Meanwhile, tonight’s fixtures are seen below:

New Market Street versus Rugby Team

Showstoppers vs. Team Extreme

Hustlers vs. Alexander Village

Albouystown ‘A’ vs. YMCA Ballers

North Ruimveldt vs. Sophia

North East La Penitence vs. Tiger Bay

Leopold Street vs. Mocha

Back Circle vs. Albouystown ‘B’

Bent Street vs. Swag Entertainment

Sparta Boss vs. Silver Bullets

Future Stars vs. Channel 9 Warriors

West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ vs. Ol Skool Ballers