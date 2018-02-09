High Court set February 18 as new date for BCB elections

HIGH Court Judge Navindra Singh has set February 18 as the new date for the electoral process of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) after the October 8, 2017 result was annulled by the Court on December 18 last.

The Court Order seen by this newspaper yesterday indicated that the new elections will be held at the New Amsterdam Town Hall for 11:00hrs.

Further the court document indicated that an Agent of the Court will convene the meeting for the purpose of election being held.

The Order further stated that the Agent shall verify the presence of the delegates/representatives of the various clubs and associations from the lists approved by the court.

Such verified delegates/representatives shall then vote for a Returning Officer from among all the persons present in the room.

According to the Order the Returning Officer shall then conduct the election for the office bearers of the Berbice Cricket Board.

This new development is as a result after Dhierandranauth Somwaru was declared the winner of last October’s vote. However, the majority of clubs and sub-association members complained of widespread irregularities.

They had claimed that the elections then were not held in keeping with the Cricket Administration Act, since according to them, some 22 voting delegates were debarred from or refused to take part in voting for various reasons.

This had subsequently led to the filing of legal proceedings where the applicants are of the opinion that the entire election process had been “fundamentally flawed, unfair and undemocratic,” and that the office-bearers could not have been properly elected.

Justice Singh, subsequently ordered new elections on December 18, after the election of office-bearers of the Berbice Cricket Board at its annual general meeting and elections in October were declared “unlawful, null, void, and of no legal effect as the entire election process was fundamentally flawed, unfair and undemocratic”.

Meanwhile, Somwaru had previously indicated that he still has interest for the game in the Ancient County, and as such will once again run for president of the BCB.

Somwaru is expected to face a tough challenge from Vemen Walters who had indicated that he is contemplating running for the post, providing there is an inclusion of all cricket stakeholders, which he say will be the only way the administration of the game in Berbice can progress.