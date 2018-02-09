GMR&SC King of the Strip Drag race…

A&R Jiwanram sponsors East vs West Trophy

A&R Jiwanram will sponsor the Trophy for the East Coast vs West Side grudge match this Sunday at the King of the Strip Drag race event.

Proprietor of the company Paul JIwanram told Chronicle Sport yesterday that he saw the need to come on board after all the hype being channeled in.

“What I see here is a real grudge match that can obviously be a big thing between the West and East side and it’s a great way that we can encourage legitimate drag racing action,” he said.

“I like the fact that they are moving the sport off the public roads and coming out on Sunday to do their thing in a safe manner and that’s what I want to see, more persons coming out to kill the street racing,” he added.

The East side will have several garages and Mechanic shops on the East Coast while the West Side battle will feature cars built primarily from there.

In addition, the matchup will result in points being awarded to either side every time any of their representatives score points by winning one of the nine classes.

The sponsors are Tropical Shipping, STAG, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Rent-a-Tent, Perms Electrical, Paul Jiwanram, White Boy Auto Spares, BM Soat, Palm Court, Samaroo Investments, Windjammer, Nexus, E-Networks, JR Burgers, Toucan Industries, Trans Pacific, Ramchand’s Auto Body Shop, Special Auto, A and R Jiwanram Printery Inc., Infinity Imports and Japarts.

For patrons who are desirous of witnessing the heated races at South Dakota on Sunday, entrance fees are $1000 for adults and $500 for children. The rent-a-tent VIP will be available for $3000.