Cops burn huge ganja farm at Ebini

A TEAM of law enforcement officers commanded by a superintendent, on Wednesday conducted a drug-eradication operation at Ebini, Upper Berbice River during which several camps and plant nurseries were destroyed.

According to the police, the operation which lasted in excess of 15 hours saw an estimated 300,000 cannabis plants ranging between six inches to five feet in height, 150,000 kilogrammes of dried cannabis, a number of nurseries with about 100,000 seedlings and four camps being destroyed by fire.

Police said a single-barrel shotgun, three live cartridges, a water pump and a chain saw which were found during the operation, have been seized and lodged.

No arrests were made but investigators are in the process of tracing the ownership of the approximately 10-acre plot of land.