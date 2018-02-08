West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Zone

Showstoppers, ESPN win big in final group stage matches

… Knockout round kicks off tonight

By Michelangelo Jacobus

ON the final night of group stage action in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone played on Wednesday night at the Pouderoyen tarmac, West Bank Demerara, the Showstoppers and ESPN produced big wins to progress to the knockout round.

ESPN, who have rebounded nicely after their opening night loss, dispatched the Dream Team 3-0 with goals from Trevon ‘German’ Lythcott and Pernel Schultz.

Despite Dream Team’s initial resistance early in the game, their resolve eventually broke with Lythcott calmly slotting home, following a well-coordinated team move in the 13th minute. Schultz’s effort came in the 20th minute which was deemed a ‘Guinness Goal’ meaning that it counted as two.

The Showstoppers put on an offensive show to stop Zeelugt Warriors, thrashing them 5-0. Four goals in four consecutive minutes highlighted the game; Marvin Josiah opened the scoring in the sixth minute with Trayon Bobb netting immediately after.

Dexroy Adams made it 3-0 in the eighth minute before Bobb netted his second in the ninth, with Marvin Frank rounding off proceedings in the 12th minute to ensure his side progressed to the next round in emphatic fashion.

In other results Up-Like-7 beat Bagotville All-Stars 2-0 courtesy of an Anthony Darlington ‘Guinness Goal’ in the 20th minute while Patentia Money Team defeated Nismes Ballers on penalty kicks.

Also winning via penalty kicks were Facebook Ballers who defeated Veterans from the spot after a 1-1 stalemate in normal time. Scoring for the Veterans was Kacey John while Jalen Williams netted for the victors.

After regulation time failed to produce any goals between Zeelugt FC and Harmony Ballers, the winner was decided from the spot with Zeelugt FC triumphing with maximum points.

The Hustlers also won from the spot in their game against Mocha-B while the Gas Team defeated Brothers United 2-1. It was a come-from-behind win for the Gas Team as Leon Yaw had put Brothers United into a 1-0 advantage after just two minutes. However, a late ‘Guinness Goal’ from Bilaal Abdul Jabbar in the 19th minute snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for his team.

Parfait Hardball defeated Police-A via penalties while Harmony Warriors won via the same method in their game against Goal-Getters.

The Rising Stars needed a Daniel Abrams ‘Guinness Goal’ in the 20th minute to beat Admiral United who had an early 1-0 lead courtesy of Lexroy Mansfield who found the back of the net in the fourth minute.

Meanwhile, Frontline Ballers scored a walkover victory over Police-B.

The knockout round of the tournament will commence tonight with a number of high octane clashes anticipated at the same venue.

Winners of the tournament will claim $400 000 and the championship trophy while the runners-up will receive $200 000 and the corresponding accolade.

The third-place finishers will receive $150 000 and a trophy, while the fourth-place unit will walk away with $100 000 and a trophy.

Tonight’s Fixtures:

Round of 16

West Side Ballers vs Patentia Money Team – 19:00hrs

Boom Bang vs Up-Like-7 – 19:30hrs

Ballers Empire vs Brothers United – 20:00hrs

Mocha vs Hustlers – 20:30hrs

ESPN vs Parfait Hardball – 21:00hrs

Harmony Warriors vs Dream Team – 21:30hrs

Zeelugt FC vs Rising Stars – 22:00hrs

Showstoppers vs Harmony Ballers – 22:30hrs