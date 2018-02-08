Seebarran looking to build on pre-season heights

COMPETITORS are gearing themselves for a packed weekend of racing action with many into their fine-tuning stage ahead of the King of the Strip Drag meet.

One such driver is Raymond Seebarran, a competitor in the 11-second class at the helm of a Nissan Pulsar.

Seebarran, the reigning Easy Cup Light Champion of the GT Motorsports 2017 year and a podium finisher at the season opening Endurance Meet of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club is hoping to transfer this success onto the quarter mile.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport, he contended, “This time out I’m looking for my podium spot. I won 6 of my last 7 races out here on the strip so I’m going one better this time.”

“I know there are a lot of guys in that 11-second bracket where I will be, but I’m not going to focus on that. I want to focus on doing me, getting everything down-pat and getting across the line first,” he added.

The one-day event will see an unofficial practice on tomorrow that will precede the official qualification and knockout on Sunday.

