Police in drug eradication exercise at Ebini

A team of law enforcement officers commanded by a Superintendent on Wednesday conducted a drug-eradication operation at Ebini, Upper Berbice River during which several camps and plant nurseries were destroyed.

According to the police , the operation which lasted in excess of fifteen hours , saw an estimated 300,000 cannabis plants ranging between 6 inches to 5 feet in height, 150,000 kilograms of dried cannabis, a number of nurseries with about 100,000 seedlings and 4 camps being destroyed by fire.

Police said a single barrel shotgun, three live cartridges, a water pump and a chain saw which were found during the operation, have been seized and lodged.