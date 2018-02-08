Naming the stands at the National Stadium to honour Guyana’s cricketing heroes

– Minister Norton says will love to leave it as legacy

RENOWNED Guyanese singer, Dave Martins, once asked, “Where are your heroes, Caribbean; show them to me!” Naming the stands at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, is a great opportunity to showcase some of Guyana’s Cricketing Heroes to the World.

However, the previous administration was not interested in such an initiative, and while Minister of Social Cohesion with the responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton says he will love to leave the naming of the national stadium as a legacy, it seems that this present administration is also reluctant in doing so after almost three years in power.

“I am in agreement that the stadium, the stands, the scoreboard, press box … you name it, should be named after famous cricketers or persons who have made significant contributions to the game, but (as) regards to the persons who should be, I have given it no thought,” Dr Norton said recently in an exclusive interview.

The Minister added, “However, when that time comes I want it to be as broad a consultation as possible … everyone who has an interest will have an opportunity to participate and have an influence in the outcome but it must be above board. It must be a system used where everyone should have their say”.

Asked if naming the stadium will be a reality anytime soon; Minister Norton said, “I wish we could, I will love to leave that as a legacy … a reality”.

In January 2016, Director of Sport Christopher Jones had confirmed to one section of the media that a panel was tasked back then to identify these icons and the goal of naming the stadium should be completed before Guyana’s 50th Independence anniversary in May 2016.

Touring journalists, who have covered cricket at our national stadium continue to laugh at us. Cricket presenters at the Kensington Oval in Barbados can refer to the Hall and Griffith Stand, the Greenidge and Haynes Stands.

In Trinidad and Tobago we hear of the Gerry Gomez Media Centre. What about Guyana? The Green Stand! The Red Stand! The Orange Stand! The Media Centre!

The time has come; we must name the stands at the stadium. It is not only an honour to our heroes, but also motivation for our youths playing the game. More so Guyana will host a number of international cricket matches this year, including the Women’s World Cup.

My humble suggestions are as follows: What about the Lloyd and Kanhai National Stadium?

Why not let us name the Green Stand, Kallicharran and Fredericks stand?

Alvin Kallicharran, a left-handed batsman played 66 Tests and 31 One Day Internationals, scoring 5 225 runs altogether, while Roy Fredericks, also a left-handed batsman played 59 Tests and 12 One Day Internationals, scoring 4 645 runs altogether.

The Red Stand should be named the Hooper and Chanderpaul Stand.

Carl Hooper represented the West Indies in 102 Tests and 227 One Day Internationals, while Shivnarine Chanderpaul, West Indies is the most prolific Test player, with 164 Tests, and 268 One Day Internationals. Together the two players scored 32 168 international runs.

The Orange stand can be called the Camacho and Butcher Stand.

Basil Butcher and the late Steve Camacho have played 55 Tests between them, scoring 3 744 runs together.

Name the southern stand the Gibbs and Croft Stand!

Lance Gibbs and Colin Croft played 79 and 27 Tests respectively. Gibbs, an off-spinner took 309 Test wickets, while Croft, a fearsome fast bowler took 125 wickets.

What about the Reds Perreira Media Centre and the Dave Martins Grass Mound?

Built by the Indian firm Shapoorji Paloonji ahead of the 2007 Cricket World Cup, hosted by the West Indies, Providence has a seating capacity of 16 000 and is mainly used to host local, regional or international cricket or occasionally football matches.