NAMILCO on board with Petra Futsal

THE National Milling Company, NAMILCO, has joined the Annual Petra Futsal tournament. This was announced at a press briefing yesterday at the company’s East Bank office.

Speaking at the ceremony, the company’s Finance Controller and football enthusiast Fitzroy McLeod, stated that they are elated to be on board.

“NAMILCO is concerned that young Guyanese citizens should always have options which allow them to make positive choices and pursue healthy and productive pathways,” he said.

He added, “We further support this in the development of our youth through sport and education programmes, through health and wellness projects and as we are now doing by facilitating healthy competition.”

The company has committed to cover the first and second prizes of the competition to the tune of $750,000.

Also speaking at the event, co-Director of the Petra organisation Troy Mendonca contended that they are glad for the company’s support.

The tournament will feature Alpha Warriors, Pro Kleaners Campbellville, Showstoppers, Mocha, Agricola, Plaisance, Sparta Boss, Ol Skool Ballers, Leopold Street, Albouystown, Kingstown, North East La Penitence, Back Circle, West Front Road, North Ruimveldt, Tiger Bay, Broad Street, Channel 9, Bent Street, Tucvllle, Alexander Village, Future Stars, NK Ballers and Sophia.

Meanwhile as an incentive for teams in the group stage, the top finishers will get an additional $40 000, second-place $30 000, third-place $20 000 and fourth-place $10 000.

In addition, the tournament is giving away one motorbike each to the MVP of the tournament and a special fan.