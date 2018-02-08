Mother of heroic 7-yr-old found in NA drug yard

ALMOST two days after she left her two under aged children home alone, Kemila Henry, aged 24 years, was found at a known ‘drug yard’ at St Ann Street, in New Amsterdam Berbice, just after 09:00hrs on Wednesday.

Following a tip off, her mother, accompanied by personnel from a Non-Government Organisation, swooped down at the location where the young mother was hiding. She is currently in custody at Central Police Station, in New Amsterdam, where she is being processed for a Court appearance.

Henry of Lot 740 Glasgow, New Housing Scheme, went into hiding after her home went ablaze, and authorities discovered that her two under aged children were left unsupervised on Monday evening.

It was after 21:00hrs that the home, which sourced light from a candle, went up in flames, trapping Kissoon and Kyle Henry in the padlocked building. However, the quick thinking Kyle, aged 7, grabbed a sheet, in which she strapped her brother before letting him down to the ground from the upper western window. However, she sustained a fractured tibia, after jumping to safety. She received medical treatment at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Residents in the East Bank Berbice community were high in praise for the quick response from the Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Police Force.