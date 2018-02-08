Four ‘illegal’ Venezuelan women to be deported

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan on Wednesday fined four Venezuelans for entering Guyana illegally.

Maria Brito, 23; Edis Herrera,21; Yisneidi Sidian, 23 and Sinai Herrera, 22, were separately charged for entering Guyana illegally on February 2nd ,2018 at Eterbang, Cuyuni River.

The women, with the aid of an interpreter, pleaded guilty to the charges and told the court that they were being prostituted in the Bartica Mines by a man named “Junior.”

The Chief Magistrate fined them $30,000 each or, in default, eight weeks’ imprisonment. The magistrate further ordered that the women be deported after paying their fines or serving their sentences.