Edwards, Fletcher steer Volcanoes to easy win

HALF-centuries from discarded Windies opener Kirk Edwards and Andre Fletcher guided the Windwards Volcanoes to an easy six-wicket win over Hampshire CCC on Wednesday in the CWI Super50 Competition at the Kensington Oval.

Edwards scored an unbeaten 71 and together with Fletcher (53) they put together a 94-run third-wicket stand that helped the Volcanoes recover from 35 for 2 and eventually set the foundation for an easy run to 204 for 4 off just 36.2 overs.

However, former West Indies paceman, Fidel Edwards, made things uneasy early for the Volcanoes batsmen. Devon Smith and Johnson Charles had begun the chase well, scoring 24 from the first 14 balls before Edwards bowled the former for 14.

Two overs later he returned to have Johnson Charles, caught by Adams for 13. Edwards eventually got Fletcher’s wicket to end with 3 for 52 but by then the Volcanoes were well in sight of victory.

Earlier, James Adams scored a 75-ball 83 as Hampshire CCC set the Volcanoes a modest target of 201 to win.

Adams struck 11 fours and two sixes but his teammates had a hard time keeping out the bowling attack, led by Shane Shillingford who bagged 4 for 32 from his 10 overs.

Shillingford was responsible three of the top-five batsmen and together with Kesrick Williams, who dismissed Adams, snuffed the life out of Hampshire’s innings after they won the toss and elected to bat.

Williams ended with 2 for 39. Kavem Hodge also had two wickets as Hampshire were bundled out for 200 in 48.2 overs.

HAMPSHIRE innings

T. Alsop c Edward b Johnson 0

J. Weatherley stp. Fletcher b Shillingford 8

J. Adams c Edwards b Williams 83

S. Ervine c Mayers b Shillingford 8

L. McManus c Edwards b Shillingford 28

F. Organ c Edwards b Williams 0

B. Taylor c Shillingford b Hodge 24

G. Berg b Shillingford 2

A. Hart c and b Hodge 21

C. Wood not out 9

F. Edwards c Fletcher b Mayers 5

Extras: (lb-2, w-7, nb-3) 12

Total: (all out, 48.2 overs) 200

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-41, 3-77, 4-115, 5-117, 6-140, 7-142, 8-183, 9-188.

Bowling: Johnson 6-0-27-1, Hodge 10-1-42-2, Shillingford 10-1-32-4, Mayers 5.5-0-29-1, Williams 6.3-1-39-2, Edward 10-0-29-0.

VOLCANOES innings

D. Smith b Edwards 14

J. Charles c Adams b Edwards 13

A. Fletcher c Weatherley b Edwards 53

K. Edwards not out 71

K. Hodge b Wood 11

R. Cato not out 17

Extras: (b-2, lb-7, w-15, nb-1) 25

Total: (4 wkts, 36.2 overs) 204

Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-35, 3-129, 4-161.

Bowling: Edwards 7-0-52-3, Wood 10-1-30-1, Hart 5-0-40-0, Berg 6.2-0-36-0, Weatherley 3-0-18-0, Taylor 5-0-19-0.

Man-of-the-Match: Shane Shillingford.