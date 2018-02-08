Demerara, Berbice to clash in GCB Under-15 final

… Demerara beat President’s X1; Berbice whip Essequibo

DEMERARA and defending champions Berbice will play the final of the Guyana Cricket Board/Dave West Indian Exports Guy-NY Inter-county Under-15 50-over tournament tomorrow at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground, Bourda.

Both teams secured victories in their final round matches yesterday to make sure they play in what will be an intriguing match-up with Berbice having already defeated Demerara in the earlier rounds.

In Demerara’s final round match against GCB President’s XI at Lusignan, they rocketed to a commanding four-wicket due to a disciplined bowling effort up front.

Batting first in the rain-affected match, the President’s X1 were bowled out for 88 in 42.2 overs

Only Tameshwar Mahadeo (17) and Yohence Anjoy (13) reached double figures in an abysmal batting performance. Extras contributed 33 to the total.

Medium pacer Rommel Datterdeen and left-arm spinner Zachary Jodha were the most successful bowlers with figures of 2-12 and 2-17 respectively.

In the run chase, Berbice reached the revised target of 80 with four wickets in hand. Datterdeen (17), Nicholas Rajpat (15) and Mavindra Dindyal (13), were the principal scorers for Demerara.

Meanwhile, over at Everest where the other third round game between Berbice and Essequibo was also affected by rain, Berbice easily disposed of their opponents by 71 runs.

Berbice reached 111-8 in 36 overs. Zeynul Ramsammy top-scored with 36 and Jonathon Rampersaud contributed 16 runs to the total.

Essequibo in reply were bowled out for 49 in 28.5 overs. Mahendra Basdeo scored 14. Jonathon Rampersaud bowled exceptionally well for the Berbice team picking up 4-13. He was awarded the man-of-the-match award.

Boodram Lakeraj and Latchman Dhanna collected two wickets apiece.