Cop fined $10,000 for slapping woman

POLICE Constable Robert Hendricks was Wednesday fined $10,000 by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after being on trial for slapping a woman in a minibus.

Constable # 22919 Hendricks, who is attached to the Impact Base of the Guyana Police Force, was found guilty of the unlawful assault charge.

Particulars of the charge alleged that Hendricks, on January 26 at High Street, Georgetown, unlawfully assaulted Shonnette Smith. He was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine or, in default, spend three weeks in jail.

According to reports, on the day in question, both parties were in a minibus. Hendricks was sitting in the conductor’s seat and the victim was seated next to him.

It is alleged that Hendricks put his hand around the woman and she pushed it away. However, Hendricks put back his hand which was brushed away a second time by Smith. The officer became annoyed and put his hands around the victim’s waist and said: “Move my hand again and I guh put two box on you.”

The victim removed the man’s hands and Hendricks dealt her three slaps to her face.