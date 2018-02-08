19-yr-old miner on $50,000 bail for theft

A 19-year-old miner was on Wednesday charged and granted bail on two break- and-enter and larceny charges

Johnson Charlie appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and made not guilty pleas to the charges.

Particulars of the first charge allege that Charlie, on November 25, 2017 at Jawalla Village, Mazaruni River, broke and entered the dwelling house of Camille Hunter and stole a Samsung cell phone and memory card valued $47,000.

It is also alleged that Charlie, between December 6, 2017 and December 7, 2017 at Imbaimadai Landing, Essequibo, broke and entered the shop of Sheldon Williams and stole $110,000 in cash and items.

The unrepresented teen was released on a total of $50,000 bail and the matter was transferred to the Kamarang Magistrate’s Court for March 19.