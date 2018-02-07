Woman among five in custody

–for money changer’s murder

THE police have arrested four males and one female as investigations into the murder of 47-year-old foreign-currency trader, Sean Nurse continue.

The Guyana Chronicle has learnt that those arrested are from the East La Penitence area, and that the woman is the fiancée of one of the male suspects being questioned.

On Sunday, Nurse who was robbed three times in the past, was shot in the head after he refused to comply with the suspect’s demand that he turn over whatever cash he had on him to do business with that day.

Reports are that after Nurse snubbed him, the suspect unhesitatingly shot the father of three at point blank, and made good his escape.

The police have since been running the CCTV footage from surrounding buildings to see what clues they can come up with in an effort to solve the crime.

They have also been utilising their intelligence arm to gather information from persons they believe might have vital information pertaining to what occurred on Sunday morning.

Just last year, Nurse was robbed but was later able to identify two of the persons who allegedly committed the offence.

A relative of theirs reportedly opted to settle the matter out of court, by returning the sum of money Nurse claimed was taken from him.

But persons close to the money changer have said that the amount he claimed he lost was a fabrication, and are wondering whether the shooting on Sunday had anything to do with that incident.

Even his mother said as much during an interview with the media on Sunday at the crime scene.

Other currency traders along America Street, meanwhile, had mixed reviews when asked to attest to his character and his interpersonal relationship with colleagues and customers.

An autopsy is scheduled for some time today to ascertain the cause of death.