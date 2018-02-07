Swag Entertainment, Showstoppers register impressive wins

-Legacy ‘Magnum Mash Cup’ Futsal tournament continues tonight

SHANE Luckie’s hat-trick in Swag Entertainment’s 5-1 win over Albouystown-A on Tuesday evening, signalled the Linden side’s intentions of carting off the Legacy Magnum Mash Cup Futsal tournament’s $400 000 first-place prize, when play continued at the National Gymnasium.

In the second night’s action, Luckie, who netted in the 4th, 5th and 17th minutes, was supported by Romel Matthews (12th) and Colwyn Drakes (16th), as the Linden side, one of three in the tournament, coasted to a comfortable win. Malachi Nelson was the lone goalscorer for Albouystown-A.

Showstoppers also picked up an impressive win. They defeated Sophia 4-3 in an entertaining encounter.

Dexroy Adams had opened the scoring for Showstoppers just two minutes into the contest, then Trayon Bobb scored his first of two four minutes later. However, Dwayne Lowe in the 7th minute pulled one back for Sophia.

Bobb then made it 3-1 for the ‘west side’ team with his goal in the 10th minute, and Dellon Lanferman added the fourth goal in the 11th minute.

Akeem Jaikissoon scored in the 12th and 19th minutes for Sophia, but it was not enough as Showstoppers picked up the win.

Albouystown-B were 2-0 winners over Broad Street, with their goals coming from Sean Turney and Sherwin Fordyce, while Stephon McLean scored in the 14th minute to secure a 1-0 win for Back Circle over MBK.

Meanwhile, Kingston and Buxton Diamond played a 2-2 draw, while the same result was seen in the clash between Linden’s NK Ballers and Leopold Street.

Ol Skool Ballers, with goals from Ronell Roberts (10th) and Fabian Crawford (18th) pulled off a 2-1 victory over New Market and in the evening’s final game, North East La Penitence and Alexander Village settled their clash in a 1-1 draw.

The tournament will continue tonight with a number of matches, starting at 19:00hrs, when the National rugby team will look to rebound from their opening night’s 2-0 defeat to West Front Road.

After tonight’s encounter for the teams, they will return to action on February 10, 11, 12, semi-finals on February 14 and final on February 18.

The team to finish second will go home with $200 000, third-placers $100 000 and fourth-placers $50 000.