Packed year for powerlifters as GAPLF releases 2018 Calendar

JUST days after kicking off the New Year with their Novices/Juniors Championships, the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) has unveiled its calendar of activities for 2018.

The federation’s calendar has at least one activity for every month of 2018 except January. The next event is an activity to be held in honour of International Women’s Day on March 10. The following month, the GAPLF will have a fundraising event on April 7.

Powerlifters will then gear up to strain and muscle their way to supremacy in the Intermediate competition on May 27, the day after Guyana’s Independence Anniversary.

In June, the next event on the agenda is the World Classic Powerlifting championships from June 5 to 15 while another fundraiser will be held either June 30 or July 1.

Also scheduled for July 30-August 4 is the North American Powerlifting Federation’s (NAPF) Championships. The next competition for local powerlifters will be the RAW Nationals on August 26.

The GAPLF will follow up that competition with a fundraiser set for September 29 while in October they will hold a Blood Donation drive set on the 20th of that month.

November 3 is set for another fundraiser followed by Senior Nationals on December 2 which will crown the year off.

At the recently concluded Novices/Juniors Championships last Sunday (February 4), some 12 national records tumbled with Runita White, Noel Cummings, Nadina Taharally and Lisa Oudit all setting new records in their respective categories.