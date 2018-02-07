Over 400 lots available at ‘Remigrants Scheme’

GUYANESE in the diaspora and local young professionals were urged to cash in on the remaining house lots at the “Remigrants Scheme” at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The scheme was established five years ago by the past administration to provide a North American style of living for Guyanese but persons were unsure how to access the lands.

“We have recommenced allocation of the house lots there so if Guyanese living overseas and young professionals are desirous of owning their own home they can apply to us for a house lot,” said Lelon Saul, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) during an interview with members of the media on Tuesday.

The Authority’s Director of Operations, Denise King-Tudor at the same time explained that there are four categories of lots within the area and the cost of those lots are $4 million, $4.5 million, $5 million and $7 million. She said in addition to those there are a few bigger lots with each category that will be sold at a higher cost which would be calculated based on its dimensions.

Tudor believes that many persons could cash in on the deals once they apply early. She noted that there were 538 lots but 127 were already allocated.