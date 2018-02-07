Hope century, Holder burst destroy Marooners

LUCAS STREET, Barbados (CMC) – Stylish right-hander Shai Hope stroked his fourth List A hundred as title-holders Barbados Pride continued their dominant march through the Regional Super50 with 183-run trouncing of Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners here yesterday.

Entering the contest at the Windward Sports Club unbeaten in Group A and with three wins on the bounce, Pride put themselves in a strong position when they gathered 254 for nine off their 50 overs, despite not being at their best.

Hope top-scored with 102 and fellow Test teammate Roston Chase hammered 72 but the remainder of the powerful lineup struggled and Carlos Brathwaite with an unbeaten 21 was the only other player to pass 20.

Former Windies all-rounder Ryan Hinds was superb with his left-arm spin, conceding a mere 22 runs from a 10-over spell that yielded two wickets.

In reply, Marooners’ weak batting once against proved their demise as they collapsed for a paltry 71 in the 33rd over.

Hope struck eight fours and three sixes and faced 135 balls while Chase was even more aggressive, smashing four fours and sixes in a 66-ball innings.

With the pair entrenched, Pride were eyeing a total well in excess of 280 but Hinds broke the stand when he had Chase caught at cover in the 39th over, leading to a slide where three wickets tumbled for 30 runs.

Hope fell in the 47th over, holing out to long on off off-spinner Jameel Stuart.

Marooners’ run chase started disastrously as Chemar Holder struck twice to send them reeling to 26 for four in the 12th over.

Oraine Williams (2) nicked a push at Windies seamer Kemar Roach behind with the score on seven in the third over and with no addition to the total, Kjorn Ottley pulled pacer Jason Holder to Carlos Brathwaite at square leg to fall for four in the next over.

Chemar Holder then removed Yannic Ottley (4) and Kyle Corbin (10) both to catches at the wicket by Hope, to leave the innings in strife.

Hinds temporarily propped up the innings in a 58-ball knock, striking two fours and a six in a 31-run stand with Vikash Mohan (7).

But once Mohan was caught at deep backward square in the 19th over hooking at Carlos Brathwaite, Marooners lost their last six wickets for just 14 runs.

PRIDE innings

Brathwaite c Y Ottley b Levy 2 Stoute c wkp. Maynard b Hinds 8 Hope c K. Ottley b Stuart 102 Carter c wkp. Maynard b Shields 13 Chase c Stuart b Hinds 72 Holder c K. Ottley b Y. Ottley 9 Brathwaite not out 21 Nurse not out 13

Extras: (lb-5, w-9) 14

Total: (6 wks, 50 overs) 254

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-16, 3-43, 4-194, 5-210, 6-224.

Bowling: Levy 8-0-37-1, Hinds 10-5-22-2, Shields 7-0-49-1, Mohan 1-0-8-0, Yannick Ottley 10-0-54-1, Cottoy 6-0-47-0, Stuart 8-0-32-1.

MAROONERS innings

Williams c wkp. Hope b Roach 2 Ottley c C. Brathwaite b J. Holder 4 Corbin c wkp. Hope b C. Holder 10 Ottley c wkp. Hope b C. Holder 4

R Hinds c C. Brathwaite b Nurse 32

Mohan c C. Holder b C. Brathwaite 7 Stuart c Roach b C Holder 0 Maynard c Roach b Nurse 4 Cottoy stp. Hope b Benn 0 Levy not out 0 Shields c wkp. Hope b Benn 0

Total: (all out, 32.2 overs) 71

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-7, 3-22, 4-26, 5-57, 6-58, 7-66, 8-71, 9-71.

Bowling: Roach 5-2-6-1, J. Holder 7-1-13-1, C. Holder 7-0-31-3, C. Brathwaite 6-1-13-1, Nurse 5-3-7-2, Benn 2.2-2-0-2.

Man-of-the-Match: Shai Hope.