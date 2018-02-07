GuyanaNRA/IPSC Level 2 Shoot: McKinnon, Qualander stand out at Production and Standard Division shoot

WHEN the dust settled last Sunday afternoon at the Timehri Rifle Ranges after the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA)/Smallbore Section/IPSC Level 2, Six-Stage Shoot, Ryan McKinnon (Box Production) and Mohamed Qualander in (Standard Pistol) were the top guns of that meet.

International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Regional Director for Guyana, Harold ‘Top Gun’ Hopkinson, carried out the mandate of bringing off the Level 2 competition which was a big step from the Level 1 Shoots held in previous years.

Over 2 000 rounds were expended at the competition as the day was punctuated by constant reverberating gunfire from the 9mm, Glocks, CZ Shadow 2s and the lone Shay Akai Custom, STI 2011, Edge in 40 calibres.

Limited modifications were allowed in the two categories. On his way to winning the Production category, Ryan McKinnon secured a 100% with his Shadow 2 and was followed by Rajiv Latchana 78.8816 (Glock 17), Terry Milling 67.2490 (Shadow 2), Dr. Johan DaSilva 56.7680 (Shadow 2) and Leslie Lewis 33.9382 (Glock 17).

Likewise, in the Standard Division, Mohamed Qualander also garnered a 100% score with his Glock 35 and was followed by Harold Hopkinson 81.6220 (Akai STI 2011), Azaad Hassan 75.7796 (Glock 17), Surujbali Persaud 67.5275 (Glock 17) and Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon 65.9857 (Glock 17) the lone female on show.

Of the 22 shooters who registered online, 18 completed the gruelling shoot.

Following are the full results:

STAGE 1 – IPSC Qualifier C-5 PRODUCTION – First was Rajiv Latchana who won from Ryan McKinnon, Terry Milling, Lancelot Khan and Dr. Johan DaSilva.

STANDARD – Mohamed Qualander attained top honours followed by Surujbali Persaud, Harold Hopkinson, Gordon Richards and Erwin Chapman.

STAGE 2 – IPSC Classifier CLC- 65 – PRODUCTION – Ryan McKinnon turned the tables on Rajiv Latchana for the top spot with Dr. Johan DaSilva, Terry Milling and Lancelot Khan following in that order.

STANDARD – First was the veteran marksman Harold Hopkinson who took this stage with the fastest time of 8.14 seconds. In the process, Hopkinson knocked off vice-captain Gordon Richards’ (8.86 seconds) who was followed by Mohamed Qualander, Surujbali Persaud and Michael Tang in that order.

STAGE 3 – PRODUCTION DIVISION

Rajiv Latchana placed first and was followed by Ryan McKinnon, Terry Milling, Dr. Johan DaSilva and Leslie Lewis.

STANDARD DIVISION – Harold Hopkinson was the top marksman ahead of Mohamed Qualander, Surujbali Persaud, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon and Jermaine Softley.

STAGE 4 – PRODUCTION DIVISION – This was won by Ryan McKinnon from Rajiv Latchana, Dr. Johan DaSilva and Terry Milling in that order.

STANDARD DIVISION – The top shot was HassanAzaad Hassan who out-fired Jermaine Softley, Mohamed Qualander, David Dharry and Surujbali Persaud.

STAGE 5 – PRODUCTION DIVISION – Ryan McKinnon was the top shooter ahead of Terry Milling, Dr. Johan DaSilva, Rajiv Latchana and Leslie Lewis.

STANDARD DIVISION – Mohamed Qualander took the top podium spot from Harold Hopkinson, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, Azaad Hassan and Surujbali Persaud.

STAGE 6 – PRODUCTION DIVISION – Ryan McKinnon topped this division and was followed by Rajiv Latchana, Terry Milling, Dr. Johan DaSilva and Lancelot Khan.

STANDARD DIVISION – Mohamed Qualander won from Azaad Hassan, Vidush Persaud-McKinnon, Harold Hopkinson and Gordon Richards.

The organisers expressed thanks to the following sponsors for making the event a success; Queensway Group of Companies, Osric Hacker, Regional Director Harold Hopkinson and Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc.