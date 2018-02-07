‘They gave me a fight’ – Marshall

… claims career blighted by jealous ex-players

FORMER West Indies and Jamaica batsman Xavier Marshall remains convinced he was not given a fair deal while plying his trade in the region and has plenty to prove on his return to the Caribbean for the regional Super50 with new team – United States.

It seemed the sky was the limit for the talented all-rounder when he made his debut as an 18-year-old against Australia at Melbourne in 2005.

Things did not quite pan out that way however, as he went on to play in just seven Test matches, 24 ODIs and 6 T20Is for the West Indies, making his last appearance against Sri Lanka in 2009. Now, 31, Marshall believes that such an early start may have played a role in his eventual demise.

“I got a lot of fight back home from players who became selectors … I won’t name names but I used to play with them. When I first played for West Indies, they dropped them to pick me. When they retired, they became Jamaican selectors and gave me a hard time, so that’s why I decided to move on from there,” Marshall told ESPNcricinfo.

“I never had a problem with West Indies selectors. It was Jamaica.”

Marshall moved to the United States in 2014, later becoming naturalised and meeting the ICC residency requirement.

The player has so far let his bat done most of the talking on his return to the region. Marshall top-scored for the U.S. with 40 against the Leeward Islands and 51 against Guyana. Both performances came in losses.

The player, however, failed to deliver against Jamaica on Tuesday. He was dismissed for just one run by Christopher Lamont after facing five deliveries. He will no doubt target better on his return to Sabina Park.